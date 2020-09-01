Par-A-Dice Casino begins mobile sports betting

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bettors in Illinois now have a new platform to place their wagers.

On Monday, Boyd Gaming, the owner of the Par-A-Dice Casino, announced it’s is partnering with FanDuel to release a new sports betting platform.

Through the Sportsbook website and app, people can bet on professional football, basketball, hockey, baseball, and more.

Local leaders said sports-betting will draw more people to the area.

“It will bring more people to the hotel, the casino, the area, and will help the region overall,” said Rick Swan, executive director for the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce.

FanDuel is also working to get an in-person Sportsbook set up at the Par-A-Dice Casino in East Peoria.

The opening date for that Sportsbook is unknown.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected