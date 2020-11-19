Par-A-Dice Casino closes tonight, won’t reopen under mitigation restrictions

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Par-A-Dice Casino in East Peoria closes at 11 p.m. Thursday night and won’t re-open under the state’s latest mitigation restrictions.
A spokesperson for Boyd Gaming, the owner of Par-A-Dice, says the closure affects all operations, including the casino, restaurants, and hotel.
There are no furloughs at this time. Employees will continue to receive regular pay and benefits through the end of the year, if necessary.
There’s no anticipated reopening date.
Latest Headlines
- Peoria man arrested in Knox County on 8 charges including possession, intent to deliver
- Surgeon general: Limit holiday gatherings to slow virus spread
- Senators advance bill to reform plane certification as Boeing 737 Max ungrounded
- Black Friday Apple product deals: Here are the price drops experts are watching
- ‘Spread gratitude, not germs,’ How to travel safely during the next few weeks of holiday trips