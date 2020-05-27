Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino employees could face layoffs in the near future

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Layoffs could potentially be coming to the Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino this summer.

Vice President of Corporate Communications for Boyd Gaming Co., David Strow, confirmed employees at the Par-A-Dice could be facing layoffs within the next two months. Strow said a portion of the workforce was sent WARN Act notifications, which are required to be sent by employers with 100 or more employees 60 days before layoffs.

Per Strow:

“There continues to be uncertainty surrounding opening dates for some of our properties across the country that have been closed since mid-March. In addition, it is very difficult to predict what business levels will look like when we reopen, and how long it will take for business to recover to normal levels. While we are trying to be as transparent as possible with our team members, we cannot determine at this time exactly how many team members will be recalled to work, and how many will need to be laid off. As a result, in accordance with applicable laws, we are providing notice to a portion of our workforce of the possibility for layoffs. While we deal with this uncertainty, we empathize with our furloughed team members and understand the difficulties they face. Accordingly, we are notifying furloughed team members that we will continue paying 100% of their benefit premiums through July 31. As the situation continues to evolve and we learn more, we will continue to provide updates to our team members. David Strow

Vice President of Corporate Communications for Boyd Gaming Corporation

