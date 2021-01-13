Par-A-Dice Casino staff prepare to re-open

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Par-A-Dice Casino may soon welcome back customers.

A representative with the casino’s ownership, Boyd Gaming, confirmed employees are being called back to work. They said this is preparation for a potential re-opening.

Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations caused the casino to close in Nov. 2020, but Gov. Pritzker said regions that meet specific health metrics can loosen these restrictions beginning Friday.

Boyd Gaming said a re-opening date is pending approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.

