Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino prepares to welcome guests Wednesday

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for 107 days, the Par-A-Dice Hotel & Casino is welcoming back guests Wednesday.

The reopening follows Phase 4 of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.

Slot machines, games, and gambling tables throughout the state have been put on hold since mid-March due to COVID-19. As Illinois slowly reopens, Cori Rutherford, Vice President and General Manager of Par-A-Dice, said they’re happily following suit.

“We’re feeling amazing, we’re super excited,” Rutherford said. “We can’t wait to get our team members back to work and get our guests back in the door.”

But before guests can come aboard the casino boat after the three and a half month hiatus, Rutherford said the public can expect some changes in order to comply with the state’s safety guidelines.

“We have a Boyd Clean program which is tons of cleaning,” Rutherford said. “We have spaces in between our slot machines and tables. We have many machines that are social distancing. Every guest and team member will have a mask on and there’s lots of cleaning that’s been going on.”

Rutherford said there will be cleaning and sanitation of the machines throughout the day and overnight cleaning with microfiber cloths.

She said the casino is also limiting its guest capacity, using every other game machine to promote social distancing and limiting how many people can use the game tables at once.

There will be four players at the Roulette and Mini-Baccarat table, three players at the BlackJack table, and three players on each end of the craps games for a total of six players.

Rutherford said the casino will also have staff checking to see if guests have a fever before entering. She said the Tin Lizard restaurant and Deli will reopen with social distancing guidelines. However, their Steakhouse will not open right away and the buffet will remain closed. She said although there will be changes, they’re working very hard to make sure the experience is still the same.

“We’re going to do our best to make sure it’s still a great experience for our guests,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford said starting off the hours of operation will be 9 a.m -1 a.m during the week and 9 a.m.-3 a.m. on the weekends.

