Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino announced it will reopen July 1

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino announced it will reopen to the public on July 1.

The announcement comes after The Illinois Gaming Board announced gaming operations will be able to start up again across the state on Wednesday, July 1.

Vice President and General Manager of Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino Cori Rutherford said hotel staff will be committed to keeping guests healthy.

“We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our guests and team members with ‘Boyd Clean,’ our health and safety initiative that fully meets the highest standards set forth by local, state, and federal health officials,” Rutherford said. “We look forward to getting back to business and providing our guests with a safe and enjoyable entertainment experience.”

The steps the Par-A-Dice will take to ensure guests safety will include:

Having guest health screenings conducted on arrival. All guests will be required to wear facial coverings.

Hand sanitizer will be available and complimentary for all guests.

Guest spaces will be cleaned and disinfected multiple times daily with EPA-approved products. This includes slot machines, chairs, table games, restaurants, kitchens, restrooms, doors, handrails, counters, ATMs, kiosks, and Team Member areas.

The frequency of air filter replacement and HVAC system cleaning will be increased.

Slots, table games, and restaurant & bar seating will be configured and limited to adhere to social distancing recommendations.

Guest occupancy limits will be followed in retail shops and banquet & meeting spaces.

COVID-19 training, health screenings, and masks will be provided to all Team Members.

More information can be found on the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino’s website.

