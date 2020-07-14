Par-A-Dice to lay off some employees in July

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Parent company Boyd Gaming Corporation (BGC) confirms that some employees of the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria will experience layoffs in July.

The statement indicates those employees experiencing layoffs are still on furlough and were not recalled to work.

No further layoffs are expected to occur, though these layoffs are expected to be in the lower end of the range provided in the May letter, so closer to 25 percent than 60 percent. Layoff notices are required to be sent by employers with 100 or more employees 60 days before layoffs.

Although the company was able to reopen, safety restrictions on business operations hurt the visitation levels, which resulted in layoffs nationwide.

BGC did not confirm how many employees would be laid off. The parent corporation owns 29 properties in the United States.

The statement read:

As was previously reported, in May we issued WARN Act letters advising certain team members of the possibility of layoffs in July. While we have been able to reopen most of our properties since that time, we are still facing significant restrictions on our business, and visitation levels remain well below pre-pandemic levels. Given these ongoing challenges and continued uncertainty, we are moving forward with permanent layoffs of team members who were still on furlough and had not been recalled to work. These layoffs are at the lower end of the range outlined in the WARN Act letters issued in May. We are notifying affected team members as expeditiously as we can. This was an extremely difficult decision for our Company, and one we had hoped would not be necessary. To assist impacted team members during this difficult time, we will be providing financial assistance to those who are affected. Boyd Gaming Corporation

