PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A parade celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. went through Peoria Monday.

Marchers started on Bradley’s campus, traveling to Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Once at the church, The king holiday committee of Peoria held an awards ceremony highlighting those who serve the community.

March leader Lamar Anderson said Dr. King’s message is just as relevant now as it was in the 60s.

“To serve others exactly what we’re supposed to be doing. Unfortunately, we have so many people who are in need and it is up to us to step up and give what little we have for those who don’t,” said Anderson.

WMBDs own Shelbey Roberts hosted the award ceremony.