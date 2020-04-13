Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Parade honors Metamora resident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people from Metamora joined in a parade to celebrate and bring a smile to one of their own.

The parade was for Rich Mullins. Mullins is a motorcycle rider, pool player and former mechanic who was recently diagnosed with terminal liver cancer.

Led by a police escort the parade of cars and motorcycles decorated in signs, balloons, and streamers. The parade drove by Rich’s house while he sat on his porch.

Rich’s niece-in-law Kristina Armstrong said Mullins gets along with everyone and impacted many lives.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News