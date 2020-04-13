Parade honors Metamora resident

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people from Metamora joined in a parade to celebrate and bring a smile to one of their own.

The parade was for Rich Mullins. Mullins is a motorcycle rider, pool player and former mechanic who was recently diagnosed with terminal liver cancer.

Led by a police escort the parade of cars and motorcycles decorated in signs, balloons, and streamers. The parade drove by Rich’s house while he sat on his porch.

Rich’s niece-in-law Kristina Armstrong said Mullins gets along with everyone and impacted many lives.