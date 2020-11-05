Parade of Lights to continue in EP Nov. 21

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 may have canceled several events this year but the Parade of Lights will not be one.

Festival of Lights officials are continuing the 36-year-old holiday tradition by staging the Parade of Lights at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 21 on the streets of East Peoria.

The two-mile route will start at East Washington Street and Dolans Lane and end at Taylor Street and Springfield Road.

Spectators are encouraged to spread out socially distanced along the approximately two-mile route or watch a live stream on the WMBD Facebook page or on the website.

A special broadcast of the parade will be aired on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. on WMBD TV-31 and 9:30 p.m. on WYZZ TV-43. After the TV broadcast, it can be viewed on the City of East Peoria’s website as well as the East Peoria Festival of Lights and East Side Community Media Facebook pages.

Five days after the parade, the floats can be viewed in the comfort of individual vehicles, the ultimate in social distancing, at the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display which opens Thanksgiving night, Nov. 26 and runs through Jan. 3.

