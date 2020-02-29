Parent company of Willow Knolls Movie Theater files for bankruptcy

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Metro Grand Rapids-based Goodrich Quality Theaters has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Paperwork filed in federal bankruptcy court Tuesday shows Goodrich owes nearly $33 million to creditors including Disney, IMAX, Pepsi, Sony and Warner Brothers, among others.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow the company to restructure its debts. It still has between $50 million and $100 million in assets, according to the documents.

Requests for comment from Goodrich and its attoney were not returned Friday.

The filing says the company will lose many of its theaters. No word on whether or not Willow Knolls Movie Theater in Peoria will be impacted.