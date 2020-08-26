Parents fundraise to buy air purifiers for every classroom in Germantown Hills District 69

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — Parents in Germantown Hills want their kids to be safe in the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic and have formed a group called Breathe Easy Germantown Hills.

“This virus is transmitted through the air. And our district has done an amazing job sanitizing surfaces and those things, but the question was raised at a board meeting. What is being done to sanitize the air,” said parent and organizer J. Kamell.

To make sure the air is clean, they want to install 90 I-Wave air purifiers in the building.

“The I-Wave-R air purifiers actually kill bacteria, molds, and viruses in the air stream,” said Joseph Milton, vice president of Fritch Heating & Cooling.

Leaders from Fritch Heating & Cooling said it’s an ideal solution for the school.

“With COVID, it’s just another tool that we can use in our defense to keep our loved ones, our children, our schools healthy,” said Angela Fritch-Milton, owner of Fritch Heating & Cooling.

So far, eight have been installed in high priority areas, keeping students and staff healthy.

“Looking at the research, it’s definitely going to have a positive effect on the health of our students. It’s just one extra layer of protection to provide safety for our staff and our kids here at school,” said Germantown Hills District #69 superintendent Dan Mair.

To install all 90 air purifiers, parents are raising money and asking for community support. In total, they’re hoping to raise around $36,000.

“Each classroom is essentially $450, and if we were able to divide that between interested community members and parents of the kids in that classroom, it comes down to around $50 a kid,” said Kamell.

Organizers said donations are tax-deductible and can be made in any amount. Checks can be made out to Germantown Hills School 69.

The group said air purifiers have long term benefits that will keep the school’s air clean beyond the pandemic.

