Parents in DuPage County officially file a lawsuit against IHSA

WHEATON, Ill. — Three parents of high school student-athletes have sued the Illinois High School Association due to some fall sports being pushed to the spring.

The IHSA moved sports considered high risk for the transfer of COVID-19 such as football and volleyball to the spring as part of the organization’s return to play guidelines. The lawsuit, filed in Dupage County court Tuesday, states the amendments were not enacted through the legislative process the IHSA Constitution requires. The suit alleges this makes the return to play guidelines invalid.

The lawsuit is asking for the guidelines to be deemed invalid and any additional relief the court finds just and proper.