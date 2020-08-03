Parents look for tutoring and alternative care options ahead of the school year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Changes to the upcoming school year have some parents searching for alternative care.

College Nannies, Sitters, and Tutors in Peoria is a company that offers flexible services to meet a family’s needs and is adapting during the pandemic.

Owner Tara Barlow says in the past few weeks, she’s seen an increase in inquiries.

“I would say, we receive dozens of inquiries every single day asking what options are available,” said Barlow.

She says the company offers tutoring virtually or in person at the learning center.

Some of the after school care services can also include transportation.

One of the new and affordable services is the ability for families to share a nanny.

Barlow says with the uncertainty of this school year, many parents are looking for ways to balance their jobs and child’s education.

“The questions have changed. The needs are still very similar, but again it’s really safety and peace of mind that’s most important to us. And being able to offer the right services to fit the family’s needs,” said Barlow.

College Nannies, Sitters, and Tutors is following cleaning and safety procedures.

Services are also flexible and there is an at-home tutoring option for people who are not comfortable coming into the learning center.

