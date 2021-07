PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District has canceled its first planned “Movie in the Park” Saturday.

According to a Peoria Park District Facebook Post, the planned free showing of Jumanji (2017) at Glen Oak park has been canceled due to dangerous heat indexes.

The park district stated that it plans to reschedule the movie for a later date.

More information about upcoming events can be found on the park district’s Facebook page.