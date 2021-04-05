Park District cleaning up after Easter celebrations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Park District staff were left to clean up after a busy Easter at Glen Oak Park Sunday, April 4.

Dozens of people came together to celebrate Easter, and while most of the day was calm, a fight broke out between 10 teens at around 6:30 p.m.

Park police and security, along with Peoria Police, responded to the incident and brought it under control. The park was not closed, but incoming residents were briefly not allowed to enter the park.

Then early Monday, April 5, crews showed up to the park to find it littered with garbage. But the Park District’s Executive Director Emily Cahil said the trash isn’t related to the fight.

“Our reality is that we have trash cans it feels like every fifteen-twenty feet in a park, right? And for the most part, people do a really good job of hitting the trash cans. They’re a lot of people though who are like ‘meh somebody else is going to pick this up for me,” Cahil said.

Cahill said that the number of people in the park Sunday was comparable to what they would see on the Third of July festivities and that most of them were enjoying the park responsibly.