PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Noble Center in Peoria unveiled a new painting Friday afternoon.

The painting is of former Peoria Park District Director Bonnie Noble.

Noble spent 43 years associated with the Peoria Park District, during her time with the Park District she helped with the completion of the Riverplex Recreation & Wellness Center and the expansion of the Peoria Zoo.

Emily Cahill with the Peoria Park District said the new painting means her legacy will live on.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to see her and I think when everyone see’s the painting they’re going to feel her and her spirit and energy she carried throughout her decades of service to the park district,” Chaill said. “So we really look forward to celebrating her and thanking her family one more time for all that she contributed to Peoria and the Peoria park district.

Noble passed away Sep 9, 2021.