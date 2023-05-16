PEORIA Ill (WMBD) — Many park districts offer daily summer camps where each week will have a new theme. Pekin is no different.

Superintendent of Recreation Shawn Powers said staying active over the summer is vital in a child’s development.

“To stay active and have recreation is very important for your body and your mind. It keeps kids physically active, socially active and ya know, out of trouble,” said Powers.

While summer camps are a great way to keep your body active in summer, it’s just as important to keep your mind active. All Peoria public libraries will offer a plethora of activities to flex your brain.

Executive director Randall Yelverton stresses the importance of kids reading over summer break.

“It’s really important particularly for school-aged children to continue to read in the summer. We don’t want kids to experience that summer slide and participating in summer reading can be a big help in that. You stay engaged with books, you enter into school hopefully with that same reading level you left with or even growing a bit in your reading and maybe even developing a love of reading,” said Yelverton.

Peoria public libraries will hold a summer reading party to kick off the summer reading season on June 3rd at the North Branch Library.