EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the 4th of July holiday approaching, the Illinois River will be packed with boats for the firework celebrations. Fon du Lac park police chief Chance Barlow was able to speak with WMBD about general boating safety as well as what people should expect out on the river.

There are markers in the water to direct boats on where and where not to go, with a range from the Murray Baker Bridge to Cedar St. Bridge. It is acceptable to have a good time on your boat, but law enforcement wants to remind people to keep safe. Chief Barlow said to have at least one sober person on the boat if you plan on drinking.

“We don’t want to see anyone get hurt out here, so just have a designated driver, make sure you have somebody that knows how to operate the boat, and just be careful out here, have fun but be careful and just have one person responsible,” Barlow said.

He also discussed what to do if you bring children onto a boat, as well as general safety tips while boating.

“Make sure that you know how to operate safely out there, get your boat secure, but have fun, we’re looking forward to it as well, but at the same time we want to make sure you’re safe with your kids, make sure your kids have their lifejackets if they’re 11 or under, and then they can play in the water safely,” Barlow said.

In addition to the Fon du Lac park district, several other law enforcement agencies will be on the water, monitoring safety and helping when needed.