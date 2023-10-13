PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Country star singer Parker McCollum announced his Burn it Down Tour Friday and it includes a stop at Peoria Civic Center on Feb. 1, 2024.

The stop in Peoria is part of a 41-date 2024 tour that kicks off Jan. 18, 2024, in Spokane, Wash.

McCollum will be joined on select dates throughout the tour by Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge, and Catie Offerman.

McCollum shared, “2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together. I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic.”

Ticket sales information will be released at a later date.