Parking ban issued for City of Pekin

Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin will enact a parking ban on Monday, Feb. 15 due to the severe weather conditions impacting the roads.

Starting at 6 p.m., Pekin will implement a citywide parking ban. Police are asking residents not to park their vehicles on emergency snow routes during this time.

Pekin Police will ticket vehicles parked on the street. Officers said those vehicles could also be towed.

Police are asking drivers to plan their routes ahead of time and find other places to park their vehicles while snow crews work to plow main arteries and emergency snow routes.