CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Several Central Illinois areas have issued a parking ban on all streets due to the incoming winter storm.

Below is a list of confirmed parking bans in the area:

PEORIA

A parking ban will go into effect for the City of Peoria beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials asked residents to remove their vehicles from all streets within the city so plows and emergency vehicles can have access.

Neighbors are encouraged to move their cars to their driveways or the alternative parking locations

below and then stay inside for the duration of the storm. However, vehicles should not be moved into alleys.

Alternative parking locations include:

• Twin Towers Parking Garage, 123 SW Jefferson Street

• Niagara Deck, 109 W Adams Street

• Jefferson Deck, 236 SW Jefferson Street

Residents will not be charged for using the deck, but they will need to take the ticket for access.

The parking ban is set to expire at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

NORMAL

The Town of Normal has issued a parking ban on all streets within the town starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents are being asked to move their vehicles off the streets to a driveway, garage, or parking lot. Those who do not have a driveway or garage are allowed to park their cars in the parking lots of the Town’s parks, including but not limited to Anderson, Fairview, and Underwood.

That parking ban will stay in effect until Friday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m.

BARTONVILLE

Bartonville has also announced a parking ban on all streets starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents are being asked to remove their vehicles off of village roadways to help workers clear the roads.

That parking ban will last for at least 48 hours.

Does your area have a parking ban in place that we missed? Let us know by emailing news@wmbd.com.