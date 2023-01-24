CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As Central Illinois prepares for a pending storm, cities and towns are instituting parking bans to ensure that snow removal can be done effectively.

Check this list to see what the parking rules will be where you live.

Bloomington

The City of Bloomington will enact a snow route parking ban beginning 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 until further notice.

A map of Bloomington’s designated snow routes can be found here. Those who live in areas that are not designated as snow routes are still encouraged to park off street.

LeRoy

LeRoy will enact a parking ban on snow routes when 2 inches of snow has fallen, which is anticipated overnight Tuesday to Wednesday. The ban will remain in effect until announced otherwise.

A map of LeRoy’s designated snow routes can be found here.

Peoria

Peoria’s ban on parking on snow routes is automatically in effect after 2 inches of snow falls. A map of the city’s snow routes can be found here.

This story will be updated.