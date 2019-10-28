Parking garage rates could go up, leaders will vote on the change during Tuesday’s council meeting

PEORIA, Ill. — Depending on what Peoria city leaders decide Tuesday, you could soon be paying more for parking anytime you’re parked in the Jefferson or Technology deck’s.

As part of the city’s biennial budget, an increase in monthly parking rates was included to offset the new parking facility taxes enacted by the state. (Through those taxes the state will be collecting $153,000 from the city annually. The new tax hike will bring in roughly $180,000.)

Leaders are proposing an increase in the monthly rental rate to make it $10 per month and $12.50 for monthly reserved parking.

Leaders will vote on the matter during their regular scheduled meeting at city hall.