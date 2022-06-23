PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Lakeview Park hosted Parks on Tap Thursday night, and everybody in the community was welcome to join for music, games, food and drink.

Tap House Restaurant was at the event, serving drinks. PPD (Peoria Park District) on the go, the mobile recreation for kids, and a local band joined in on the fun.

Brittany Moldenhauer, marketing manager at the Peoria Park District, said, “They’re able to just walk from their house, and then walk home. It’s almost like having a block party, just in your own park, and I think people are loving it.”

Parks on Tap will continue to happen in Peoria neighborhoods through August.