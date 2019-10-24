Parkside Elementary recognized for creating an inclusive environment for students

NORMAL, Ill. — A Twin Cities elementary school is one of four schools in the state being recognized for their inclusion.

Thursday, Parkside Elementary was awarded a Unified Champion Banner by the Special Olympics.

For 30 years the school has worked to create a climate in which students with disabilities can participate in various activities.

That being, but not limited to, Youth Leadership and the Young Athletes Program. Leaders say they are overjoyed with the recognition, but they hope the students continue their hard work.

“We are the only elementary school in Illinois who has been selected,” said Kathleen O’Connell, Adpative Physical Education Instructor for Parkside. “Parents, students, and all of the staff administration, they have always been supportive. It’s exciting that they are getting recognized for this.”

O’Connell says her only wish is that the students continue to help others even after they leave the school.