PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel, along with Parkview Cemetery, held their annual Memorial Day service Saturday afternoon.

The event brought multiple community leaders and veteran organizations together to honor the fallen soldiers of our country.

Parkview Cemetery was founded more than 100 years ago and has thousands of U.S. soldiers buried there.

Cemetery General Manager Jim Hough said this small act is a simple way to honor the real heroes.

“I think it’s important that we remember what Memorial Day is really about, honoring those that have sacrificed their lives for our freedom and remembering those that serving today all over the world,” said Hough.

Parkview Cemetery was originally founded in 1922.