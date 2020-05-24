Parkview Cemetery hosts traditional Memorial Day ceremony

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Parkview Cemetery paid tribute to American soldiers who’ve lost their lives while serving the country.

The cemetery started its Memorial Day weekend celebration, Saturday, with a service in remembrance of the country’s veterans.

The ceremony was attended by community members as well as American Legion Post 2 members who provided, prayer, a color guard squad, and a rifle salute to fallen soldiers.

“Their distinctive service in whatever branch they’be served reflects great credit upon themselves and upon the United States of America marking each of them a national treasure,” Bruce Stewart, American Legion Post 2 member, said.

Don Henderson, general manager of Parkview Cemetery, said he’s proud to still be able to offer people a place to come and remember those they’ve lost.

“We see folks who come to the cemetery day in and day out throughout the year to remember, to spend time, to experience that act of going of doing something to assuage their grief and to remember,” Henderson said. “So that’s what it’s about for us.”

Henderson said they were also able to live stream the service for the first time those at home. He said the live streaming as well as wearing masks were measures of incorporating social distancing into their services.

He said he wants the public to know the cemetery’s staff is still available to help locate graves and markers and provide any safe assistance while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.