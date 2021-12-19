Parkview Estates apartment fire displaced three people

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An accidental fire in one of the Parkview Estates apartments displaced three people on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The fire occurred at 5:47 a.m. and when Peoria firefighters got to the scene, they saw the fire with heavy gray and black smoke coming from a window in the rear of an apartment on the first floor.

To distinguish the fire, firefighters used forcible entry tools to open the apartment door to advance an attack hose line into the building and search the apartment.

Additional fire crews helped with checking next-door apartments, letting residents know they had to shelter within their respective apartments while the fire was being mitigated.

Extra fire companies assisted with searching for hidden fires and extinguishing residual hot spots.

A Peoria Fire Department investigator determined the cause of the fire to be accidental at this time, with damage costing $75,000.

Ameren was called to the scene to secure utilities for the apartment and American Red Cross was called to help three displaced occupants from the fire and smoke damage to their apartment.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.