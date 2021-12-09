Parkview School and LaSalle Elementary School closing through Dec. 17 due to COVID-19

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — Two schools in Creve Coeur are closing from Friday, Dec. 10 through Friday, Dec. 17 due to COVID-19.

A Facebook post written by Superintendent of the Creve Coeur School District Steve K. Johnson stated that LaSalle Elementary School and Parkview School will be closed for a week because of the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 9.

During that week, students will be learning remotely.

Teachers will be expected to provide student learning through remote learning and to report to the buildings. This includes:

  • Food Service Staff
  • Teacher Assistants
  • Secretarial Staff
  • School Nurse
  • Lunchroom Supervisors
  • Bus Drivers—expected to report to assist with cleaning and disinfecting buses

Drive-up lunches will be provided at both schools from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The schools are coordinating efforts with the Tazewell County Health Department to identify and monitor people who have come in contact with COVID-19 positive individuals.

To prevent further spread of the disease, the schools have done the following:

  • Deep cleaning and disinfection
  • Closing LaSalle Elementary and Parkview School effective Friday, December 10 through Friday, December 17. During this week, students will be learning through Remote Learning

