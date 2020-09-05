Parkview School confirms COVID-19 case

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — Creve Coeur School District released Friday at least one person at Parkview School has tested positive or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, according to an email sent to parents.
A parent forwarded WMBD the email that was sent to parents. According to the email, no staff members or students have been in contact with the person who is presumed to be infected with COVID-19. The district said they are working with the Tazewell County Health Department to monitor the situation to prevent further outbreak.
The email did not confirm if it was a student or staff member.
School is expected to open Tuesday, but the email states parents will only be allowed to drop off and pick up students at the entrance of the school.
