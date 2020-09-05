Parkview School confirms COVID-19 case

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — Creve Coeur School District released Friday at least one person at Parkview School has tested positive or is presumed to be infected with COVID-19, according to an email sent to parents.

A parent forwarded WMBD the email that was sent to parents. According to the email, no staff members or students have been in contact with the person who is presumed to be infected with COVID-19. The district said they are working with the Tazewell County Health Department to monitor the situation to prevent further outbreak.

The email did not confirm if it was a student or staff member.

School is expected to open Tuesday, but the email states parents will only be allowed to drop off and pick up students at the entrance of the school.

