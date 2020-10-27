Part of Adams St. closing for water service replacement

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water announced that it will be closing part of NE Adams St. for a water service replacement.

According to Illinois American Water Office Associate Christina Kelly, the inside lanes of NE Adams St. will be closed beginning Thursday between Tracy St. and Phelps St.

The closure will allow Illinois American Water to make necessary repairs.

Illinois American Water said it plans to restore all excavated areas as soon as repairs are done.

