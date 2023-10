NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Constitution Trail will be closed between Linden Street and Grandview Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

According to a Town of Normal news release, the trail will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for tree removal.

Weather permitting, the tree removal is expected to be completed Tuesday.

Anyone with questions can direct them to Park Supervisor Tyler Bain at (309) 454-9568.