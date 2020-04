BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The City of Bloomington announced part of Cottage Ave is closed for emergency bridge repairs.

Cottage Ave will be closed from Seminary Ave to Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

It will be reopened as soon as work is completed.

Anyone seeking more information can contact the Superintendent of Streets and Sewers Colleen Winterland in the City of Bloomington Public Works Department at 309-434-2225 or email publicworks@cityblm.org.