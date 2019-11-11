Breaking News
Part of I-74 closes for Lifeflight after rollover incident
Part of I-74 closed for Lifeflight after rollover incident, reopens

Local News

PEORIA, Ill. — A portion Interstate-74 closed down Monday evening for a LifeFlight to land.

City of Peoria officials said I-74 eastbound closed by mile marker 84 at around 5 p.m. It reopened around 5:40 p.m.

According to the Central Illinois Fire Society, the Brimfield Fire Department requested a LifeFlight to assist in a rollover incident and entrapment. A vehicle reportedly rolled over into a culvert.

The person was removed from the car and the LifeFlight is transporting them to an area hospital.

Motorists were advised to drive carefully and find alternate routes.

This story will be updated.

LIVE: Meteorologist Zach Hatcher is at the rollover incident at mile marker 84 on I -74 in Peoria County. The LifeFlight has taken the patient to an area hospital.

