PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Mossville Road in Peoria will be closed to through traffic between Knoxville and Illinois Route 29 starting Oct. 18.

According to Peoria County Director of Strategic Communications Gretchen Pearsall, the closure will be due to a water line installation.

The closure is expected to last six weeks, depending on the weather.

Drivers are advised to detour using Knoxville Avenue and Illinois State Route 6.