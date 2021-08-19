Part of North Knoxville closed for major gas leak

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department has shut down the area of N. Knoxville and E. Thrush after a major natural gas leak overnight.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as the fire department, Ameren, and the City of Peoria work to shut off the leak.

The initial call came in around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night. When the fire department arrived to the scene, they found a gas meter sheared off a residence.

Unable to shut off the gas, crews went inside the two-unit apartment to locate a resident and get them out of the dangerous environment. A two-block radius was evacuated due to the high levels of gas in the area.

Crews remain on scene, digging up the area of Knoxville, Thrush, and Arcadia to try and get the gas shut off.

The fire department will remain on scene until the gas is off and brought down to a safe level.

One person was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.