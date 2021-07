UPDATE 11:25 a.m. — All lanes have been reopened as of 11:24 a.m.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are blocking part of Sterling Ave. in Peoria due to a crash Saturday.

According to the City of Peoria ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, the southbound lanes of traffic are being diverted onto I-74, and the I-74 eastbound ramp to sterling is also closed.

Renken encourages all drivers to use caution in the area.

This story will be updated when more information is available.