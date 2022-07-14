PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County wrote a check to the tune of $63,639 to the Center for Prevention of Abuse, the partnership will aim to help serve residents in long-term care facilities.

The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) provides domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and many more services in Peoria.

Center for Prevention of Abuse wrap on CityLink bus

You may see this new CityLink bus wrap driving around the city. CFPA President, Carol Merna, said it will help bring more awareness and let people know where they can turn to if they need help. Some money donated went towards this new wrap.

“This is something that they can see when they are driving to work or driving to the grocery store, we want people to start those difficult conversations with us,” said Merna.

Merna said the grant will also fund one employee from CFPA’s long-term Ombudsman Program to specifically work in Peoria. The program was established in 2000 and works closely with residents in care facilities like nursing homes.

According to the World Health Organization, around one and six people 60 years and older experienced some form of abuse in community settings during the past year.

“There are over 25,000 beds in long-term care facilities in Peoria County, and we want to make sure every resident that occupies a bed, knows their rights,” said Merna.

If you suspect any abuse, you can call 309-637-3905.

