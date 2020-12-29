Partnership to create safe shelter for those living under the I-74 bridge in Peoria

PEORIA Ill.- The city of Peoria and the Peoria City/County Health Department, Home for All Continuum of Care are working together to provide shelter and care for those living under the I-74 bridge in Peoria.

With temperatures getting colder, a multi-agency stakeholder group created a solution to provide additional shelter accommodations.

The city of Peoria will provide Emergency Solution Grant funding through the CARES Act.

Phoenix Community Development Services will provide on-site case management and connections to permanent housing resources.

The Salvation Army of Peoria will provide daily food services.

The OSF Street Medicine Team will provide medical monitoring and care.

Jolt will provide comprehensive harm reduction services.

Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois will provide clothing.

Dream Center Peoria will provide laundry services.

The Home for All Continuum of Care and its partners ask that all donations be coordinated through the street outreach team at Phoenix Community Development Services.

If you are interested in donating or would like to learn more about volunteering, people can contact Kristen Berchtold at (309)-674-7310 or kberchtold@phoenix.org.