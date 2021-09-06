Partridge Point Orchard opens in Metamora

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) – A 42-year tradition has returned to Central Illinois just in time for the fall.

This past weekend, Partridge Point Orchard in Metamora opened to the public.

The family-owned pick-your-own apple orchard was first opened back in 1979.

Owner Shirley Blackburn said eight varieties of apples are available in 2021, ranging from Jonathan Apples to Golden Supremes.

Children can also feed fish at the orchard’s lake.

Blackburn said Partridge Point gives the community an opportunity to get outdoors, which is something the orchard is emphasizing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During COVID, it’s been a place they can come out and feel relaxed. They feel safe, and it gives the kids something to do other than look at the video at home or the virtual school type of lessons that they have to do,” Blackburn said.

She also explained the orchard has created lifelong memories for families.

“When see them leave after feeding the fish and they’re skipping out of here, that’s a thumbs up,” Blackburn said.

The orchard will stay open through October or whenever apples run out.

Partridge Point is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.