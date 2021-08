PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UPDATE 10:35 P.M. — Peoria Police and Fire crews have reopened Main Street after a house fire Saturday evening.

PREVIOUS (7:45 p.m.) — A portion of Main Street in Peoria is blocked off Saturday evening due to a house fire.

WMBD crews saw smoke coming out of the top floor of a home at 1637 West Main Street near Parkside Drive. Main Street is currently blocked off between Farmington Road and Maplewood Avenue.

This story will be updated.