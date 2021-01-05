Party leaders work to find replacement for Brady in state senate

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local Republican Party leaders are swiftly getting a plan together to decide who will replace former state senator Bill Brady.



The former senate Republican leader from Bloomington resigned his seat Thursday, giving no explanation for his sudden departure.



A replacement for Brady must be appointed by the end of January and chosen by five county Republican chairmen in the 44th district.



Connie Beard, the McLean County GOP Leader told WMBD the appointment process is pretty straightforward.

“The first step that has to happen is that each chairman of the counties that are involved in District 44. The chairman of republican parties of each county comes together to form a legislative committee that will become an organization to search a find an appropriate individual to fill the rest of the term,” she said.

Anyone can apply for the seat by Jan. 15. Tazewell County Republican Party chairman Jim Rule said the committee will look for someone who can tackle issues that directly impact District 44

“We’ve already had a number of candidates that have thrown their hat in the ring. Some are in the political rim now and some are not.And the impressive thing about all these people all bring something to the table right now so I am confident we will be able to find someone for this particular position,” Rule said.

While anyone is encouraged to apply, Beard stresses you must live in the district and be a member of the Republican Party for at least 23 months to qualify.

The person appointed will fill the remaining two-years of Brady’s current term.