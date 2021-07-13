“Passage to India” highlights Dr. Jaffer at Unity Point Health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – This year marks the 15th anniversary of “Passage to India”.

The event is put on by Easterseals and the goal is to uplift Asian and Indian leaders and how they’re making a difference right here in Peoria. One doctor at Unity Point Health is using his culture to leave a long-lasting impact on the community.

From the medical director of hospice and palliative care at Unity Point Health to teaching for the University of Illinois residency program. Dr. Jaffer specializes in care from the start of life to the end.

“I do wear lots of different hats and I sometimes joke and I say you know I’ve basically been on call 24/7 since about 2010,” said Dr. Jaffer.

Specializing as a family physician, Dr. Jaffer began his journey in Peoria 13 years ago.

“To teach family medicine this is really the place to be just geographically that we are sort of between these two huge kinds of metro hubs of Chicago and to a certain degree, Springfield, and we have this huge catch man area, so it’s amazing that in our practice we can see everything from patients that have very urban issues to very rural issues,” said Dr. Jaffer.

He said this with a strong Asian-Indian community brings greater perspectives and learning opportunities.

“Being raised by an immigrant, I know that work ethic the strong bond with family caring for your own community,” said Dr. Jaffer.

He said it’s why his care doesn’t just stop at the hospital.

“We all have this level of gratitude that we want to give back to our community and that’s why we focus so much on you know going beyond just our 9-5 job or taking care of our for me patients that are just within our panel,” said Dr. Jaffer.

More information about Passage to India is available on the Easterseals website.