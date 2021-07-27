‘Passage to India’ highlights Dr. Jawad Javed at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Jawad Javed cares for some of Peoria’s smallest patients.

“They are the size of a coke can,” said Dr. Javed, the division head of neonatology at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. He first worked here during his residency.

“We saw the most amazing things during our training,” said Dr. Javed.

After an absence, he decided later in his career to move back to Peoria.

“It was like coming back home. My colleagues that I was joining, the pediatric family that we were coming back to, we just really felt that this is home,” said Dr. Javed.

The people in the community are a big part of the reason he came back.

“I’ve always looked at Peoria as a diamond in the rough,” said Javed.

And over the years, he’s watched the hospital change and grow.

“The department of pediatrics has gone through a tremendous transformation in the last decade,” said Javed.

There’s also a new fellowship program, bringing more people to train in Peoria. Teaching the next generation is part of his job as an associate professor at the University of Illinois College of Medicine’s Peoria campus. He believes the city is full of opportunities for young people.

“Peoria is not your typical Midwestern town. It is very diverse and extraordinarily dynamic in the types of people that are here,” said Javed.

He said doctors who came before him laid a successful framework.

“These guys were instrumental in really kind of establishing a template of what it means to be an Indian physician in this community,” said Javed.

Dr. Javed hopes to be a similar role model for future generations both at work and in the community.

