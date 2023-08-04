PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easterseals hosted its 17th annual Passage to India event during a Friday night event at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria.

The annual event, has raised more than $4.5 million for the families helped by Easterseals Central Illinois. This year, it’s projected to have raised more than $200,000.

Held annually, Passage to India promotes greater awareness and appreciation of cultural diversity in our community and celebrates the rich traditions of Indian-American culture, according to the Easterseals website.

This year, Passage to India will give guests a rare glimpse into India’s colors, flavors, and sounds, complete with authentic Indian cuisine, culture, and entertainment, the organization said.