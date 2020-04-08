Passover begins Wednesday with unique celebrations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passover begins Wednesday at sunset, but the COVID-19 pandemic is changing festivities for many people.

Passover is a holiday that is celebrated at home, but it’s usually spent with family and friends. Currently, many people are isolated or quarantined separate from loved ones.

“Unless you’re living with family members, you can’t get together with anybody and part of Passover is having people in your home,” said Susan Katz, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Peoria.

So this year, Passover and seder are being celebrated in unique ways.

Katz says technology is helping people get together. Many people are hosting video call seders to connect families and friends.

“I think it’s very difficult for many of us. I think technology has been a huge savior in all of this because we can get together. We can set up our computers on our dining room tables and be with family and friends,” said Katz.

Another common trend this year is to-go box seders. It makes preparation for many people who normally wouldn’t host their own seder.