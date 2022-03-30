PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A 19-year-old cancer patient at OSF Children’s Hospital received a long-awaited surprise. After years of waiting, he’s finally going home.

In 2017, while playing sports, 19-year-old Peoria native Hakeim Jones injured his side. After taking him to doctors in Macon, Georgia, his family learned that he was diagnosed with cancer.

“They said that he was diagnosed with cancer, blood cancer,” said Princess Daniels, Hakeim’s mother.

For the past five years, Hakeim received treatment at OSF Healthcare’s Children’s Hospital of Illinois. A little over a year of that time was spent at Almost Home Kids, a transitional medical facility.

“He really has been back and forth. Although, the good thing about it is everyone’s really gotten to know him here and we all really, really love him,” said Cristol Klicker, a social worker at Almost Home Kids.

Through education provided by Almost Home Kids, Hakeim’s parents learned how to care for him and his conditions. He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

“It means a lot. We’ve been waiting for like five and a half years now, and we’re just excited for him to come home. It’s been a long wait,” Daniels said.

Hakeim was greeted and cheered on by smiling family, friends, and hospital staff as he made his exit.

“Today, it was just so important to see how people can pull through that,” Klicker said.

As Hakeim begins the next chapter of his journey at home, his mother said she is grateful for the staff that helped make it possible.

“They know, I know, they’ve been here for me, and I thank y’all (hospital staff) so much. It’s been a long time,” Daniels said.

Through the education she received, Daniels is now a certified caregiver for Hakeim, as well as others if she chooses. Daniels also said Hakeim’s four siblings are more than happy to see him return home.