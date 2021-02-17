Patrick Risen running for Peoria City Treasurer, cites experience from city clerk’s office

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria City Clerk’s office former chief deputy is using his experience as motivation to run for treasurer.

Patrick Risen served 14 years as Chief Deputy for the Peoria City Clerk’s Office before he was forced into retirement when the pandemic hit and caused budget cuts.

“I wasn’t ready to retire. I still think I got plenty of talent and experience to go,” Risen said.

He said his prior experience for the city clerk is his primary qualification.

“In the circuit clerk’s office, I oversaw the collection part of the fines and fees,” he said.

Risen said the current treasurer’s office is running smoothly, but he would like to try to increase efficiency.

“I’m very familiar with the county treasurer too. And I know there’s some overlay there that could probably streamline. If I got in there and got a good look at it, I could probably do some streamlining there,” he said.

Risen said he also wants to make the department go digital and paperless. He is calling his campaign a grassroots effort.

“I don’t want to spend a lot of money. I don’t think anybody should have to spend a lot of money,” he said.