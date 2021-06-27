Illinois Conservation Police search for driver who hit patrol car early Saturday morning

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Conservation Police are searching for the driver who hit a patrol car on Saturday, June 26 around 1 a.m.

Police say it happened on Route 54, west of Farmer City.

Conservation Police were conducting traffic control for a flooded roadway when the suspect hit the patrol car. The driver then headed eastbound on Route 54 towards Farmer City.

According to the Illinois Conservation Police Facebook post, the suspect vehicle is “a dark in color pick-up, extended or quad cab, with tinted windows, and aftermarket exhaust, possibly a diesel. The vehicle should have damage to the front, driver’s side fender, bumper and headlight.”

Any information should be given to DNR.LawReception@illinois.gob or contact Illinois Conservation Police at (309) 830-1149. A tip hotline is available, as well.

Dewitt Sheriff’s Office, Farmer City Police Department, and Illinois State Police are currently investigating the situation.